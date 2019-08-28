Breaking News
Man dead after shooting on Abbe Avenue in Springfield
Stone Soul Festival returns for year No. 31

Desi Jackson and Richard Johnson previewed the 31st annual Stone Soul Festival, New England’s largest African American festival.

“NAME OF EVENT: Stone Soul Festival
DATES & TIMES: 8/30/19 – 6 to 9 p.m.
8/31/19 – 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
9/01/19 – 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ADDRESS: Blunt Park, 1780 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109

ABOUT THE EVENT: 31st Annual Festival, Peter Brace Brigade – 54th Colored Troops, Health Fair, Vendors, Entertainment, Parade, etc.

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: ssfestival.weebly.com

