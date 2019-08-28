Stone Soul Festival returns for year No. 31

Desi Jackson and Richard Johnson previewed the 31st annual Stone Soul Festival, New England’s largest African American festival.
“NAME OF EVENT: Stone Soul Festival
DATES & TIMES: 8/30/19 – 6 to 9 p.m.
8/31/19 – 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
9/01/19 – 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
ADDRESS: Blunt Park, 1780 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109
ABOUT THE EVENT: 31st Annual Festival, Peter Brace Brigade – 54th Colored Troops, Health Fair, Vendors, Entertainment, Parade, etc.
RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: ssfestival.weebly.com“