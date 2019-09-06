1  of  2
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian has made landfall over North Carolina

Stop sabotaging your happiness by avoiding the “3 C’s” of negativity

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Sometimes, the key to living a more content life can be as simple as changing your thinking. Dr. Rob Robinson from Family Care Counseling Associates explains three psychological traps, called the “3-Cs”, that can pull you into the vortex of negativity.

The 3-Cs:

  1. C-complaining: negativity attracts negativity and complaining increases complaining. Complaining to others can spread like a mental virus and affect everyone around you. Instead of complaining, catch yourself and look for positive things to talk about or point out to others! You’ll notice an immediate improvement in your mood and the people around you will appreciate it too!
  2. C-criticizing: Criticizing in relationships triggers a trap known as the 4-Horsemen of the Apocalypse! A cycle of criticism-defensiveness-stonewalling-and contempt are started when someone is criticized. Criticizing another person is like giving injections of psychological poison to another person in the form of words. Instead of criticism, give encouragement to others. Catch people doing things right and let them know.
  3. C-comparing: When you compare your bloopers to another person’s highlight reel, you’ll always come away feeling badly about yourself! Human value doesn’t decrease, it’s always the same for everyone! Instead of comparing yourself to others, learn to appreciate your unique gifts and assets and look for ways to use your talents in every situation!

