(MASS APPEAL) – The Boston Marathon returns this Monday for its 127th run. Come this weekend the street will be packed with racers and spectators alike, celebrating one of the city’s oldest traditions. But it will also be a time of remembrance, as this year’s race will be the 10th anniversary of the Marathon bombings in 2013. Today we have a very special guest, Adrianne Haslet, survivor of the 2013 Boston bombing, who is here to share her story of resilience.

Adrianne is partnering with New England Honda Dealers and will be riding in their lead vehicle on Marathon Monday. Honda is the official vehicle of the 2023 Boston Marathon.