(Mass Appeal) – Lucky us… we get to start out this marvelous Monday with our friend Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, who is going to show us how to make the key ingredient in her sinfully good strawberry lemon trifle!

Lemon Curd: In a pan combine 1 cup of sugar – 5 to 6 tablespoons of cornstarch, a pinch of salt, and 2 cups water. Cook and stir the ingredients over low heat until the mixture thickens and boils. Then pour a little of it over 3 beaten egg yolks. Beat and then add back into the mixture and cook for three more minutes. Remove from heat and beat in 3 TBS butter 1/2 cup lemon juice and two teaspoons lemon rind. Transfer to a bowl and cover with plastic to cool.