Strawberry shortcakes: a tasty summer staple

(Mass Appeal) – It’s strawberry season and time to enjoy the best nature has to offer. Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, joined us to demonstrate how to make this classic summer dessert.

Biscuits

3.5 cups of gluten-free flour

1 cup of sugar

1 tbsp + 1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

5 oz shortening

1 cup milk or dairy free milk

Mix dry ingredients together and using pastry blender, incorporate the shortening – make sure it’s cold! It should come together in a dough-like texture. Using an ice cream scoop, drop the biscuit on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes in a 400 degree oven. Top with fresh cut strawberries and whipped cream.