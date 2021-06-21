Strawberry spinach and wild rice salad

(Mass Appeal) – This time of year there is no shortage of fresh fruit throughout western Massachusetts, and that includes Strawberries! Joining us now to put this sweet berry to use in a savory dish is Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie.

Ingredients:

1 cup wild rice or brown rice

11 oz. baby spinach leaves

1 ½ cups strawberries, sliced

2 tbs. fresh chives or scallions, chopped

2 tbs. fresh mint, chopped

¼ olive oil

3 tbs. balsamic vinegar

1 ½ tbs. dijon mustard or grainy mustard

Optional: pumpkin seeds or chopped almonds, edible seasonal flowers

Directions:

Cook rice according to package directions, let cool, and set aside. While the rice cooks wash all the produce, strawberries, and herbs dry thoroughly. Once everything is cooled and dry, on a platter place the washed baby spinach leaves. Spread the cooled rice over the top evenly. Add the sliced strawberries and finish with the fresh chopped herbs. In a small bowl add the olive oil, Dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper and whisk until emulsified. Drizzle over the top of the salad and serve.