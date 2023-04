(Mass Appeal) – April is Autism Awareness Month and despite the vast quantity of educational materials for the parents of an autistic child, very little research has focused on how parental education should be conducted. However, one form of helping parents cope and manage a child on the autism spectrum is something called Strength-based Parenting Strategies. Here to help us understand this is Mitch Leppicello, a licensed Clinical Social Worker specializing in families with an ASD member.