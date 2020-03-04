1  of  2
Breaking News
Fire at hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
Watch Live
Coronavirus Expert, Dr. Fauci, Testifies Before House

Strengthening your relationship with the power of forgiveness

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Relationship coaches Bishop Andrew and Michaelia Daubon joined us today to talk about the power of forgiveness and how it can strengthen your relationship.

According to the Daubons, to live is to forgive. It’s important to make the process of forgiving a part of your relationship. Forgiveness can be difficult because it’s not our natural response.

If you are looking to forgive, Bishop Daubon notes that it’s important to identify the offense and admit you are hurt by it. Choose to let it go and them figure out how to best move on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories