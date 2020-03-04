Strengthening your relationship with the power of forgiveness

(Mass Appeal) – Relationship coaches Bishop Andrew and Michaelia Daubon joined us today to talk about the power of forgiveness and how it can strengthen your relationship.

According to the Daubons, to live is to forgive. It’s important to make the process of forgiving a part of your relationship. Forgiveness can be difficult because it’s not our natural response.

If you are looking to forgive, Bishop Daubon notes that it’s important to identify the offense and admit you are hurt by it. Choose to let it go and them figure out how to best move on.