(Mass Appeal) - Dr. Alys Malcolm, medical director of oncology, Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, joined us for a discussion about what it means to have dense breasts to increase awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Dr. Malcom, many women have dense breasts - more than half of all women over 40. It's often inherited, but other factors like age, body weight, and pregnancy can contribute.