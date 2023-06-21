(Mass Appeal) – Come this October, 45 million federal student loan borrowers will once again resume monthly payments on their federal direct student loans after a 3 and a half year pause on payments and interest. Our Financial counselor Todd from Cambridge Credit in Agawam to share with our viewers what they need to be doing right now to make sure they are on the best path and prepared for this expense.
Student loan forgiveness is coming to an end – are you prepared?
by: Patrick Berry
