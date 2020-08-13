Suburban areas seeing an uptick in rats

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The coronavirus has caused many businesses and eating establishments to shut down and as a result, rodents, such as rats, have made their way into more people’s homes and yards. Natasha Wright, board-certified entomologist from Braman Termite & Pest Elimination, joined us with the details.

According to Wright, rats are in these places seeking out food, so sealing the exterior of your home and proper sanitation – getting rid of wood piles, weeds and trash – helps.

Signs of an infestation include droppings and if you see any, contact a pest elimination professional immediately as rats can cause a lot of damage to home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today