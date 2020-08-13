Suburban areas seeing an uptick in rats

(Mass Appeal) – The coronavirus has caused many businesses and eating establishments to shut down and as a result, rodents, such as rats, have made their way into more people’s homes and yards. Natasha Wright, board-certified entomologist from Braman Termite & Pest Elimination, joined us with the details.

According to Wright, rats are in these places seeking out food, so sealing the exterior of your home and proper sanitation – getting rid of wood piles, weeds and trash – helps.

Signs of an infestation include droppings and if you see any, contact a pest elimination professional immediately as rats can cause a lot of damage to home.