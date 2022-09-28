(MASS APPEAL) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month and as we continue to have this conversation, an important topic to touch upon is the loss and healing for someone affected. Here to explain why supporting loss survivors is such an important part of suicide prevention is Heather White, the Associate Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Massachusetts Chapter.

If you’ve lost someone to suicide visit afsp.org/ive-lost-someone to find resources.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988 or texting TALK to 741-741″

