(Mass Appeal) – Follow My Steps strives to create success for individuals in under-resourced communities. One way the team accomplishes that is by hosting 30 high school girls from the Springfield community at Bay Path University for a day of career development and mentorship. Elise Hansel, a Follow My Steps Explorer, and Dinah Moore, Dean of Students at Bay Path University are here to share more about this upcoming event.
Suited for growth: preparing young women to become successful adults
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: