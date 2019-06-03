Summer 2019 at Amhest Cinema

George Myers, the General Manager of Amherst Cinema, previewed the coming summer programming at Amherst Cinema.

NAME OF EVENT: Amherst Cinema Summer Programming and Membership Drive

DATES & TIMES: June-Sept, Various

ADDRESS: 28 Amity St, Amherst, MA 01002

ABOUT THE EVENT: Amherst Cinema’s summer music series Sound and Vision returns for a fourth year, featuring 12 weeks of music films celebrating musical culture from Ethiopia to Woodstock. We’re also kicking off our summer membership drive, trying to sign up 550 new members- those who sign up during the summer get a free pass to the movies. We’re also announcing new titles and some encore performances of our Art on Screen program which brings viewers into museums to look at collections and exhibitions of great artists.

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: www.amherstcinema.org 413-253-2547