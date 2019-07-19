Summer 2019 swimsuit styles and how to find a figure-flattering fit

Are you having trouble finding the perfect suit for your upcoming trip to the beach? Laurin Alacron-Flood of South Beach Swimsuits in West Hartford joined us to show some current styles and the body types they look best on.

Laurin showed us an ombre pink ruching suit, perfect for minimizing your tummy. Next she showed a style ideal for the bustier woman and a on-trend high waisted bikini.

Last, she showed a suit with built in SPF for the little ones and a model wore a fashionable one piece that still offers adequate coverage and support to move freely.