Summer cocktails: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita and Gin & Green Tea Sour

Mass Appeal was live from Lenox today and had the wonderful opportunity to speak with the conductors, performers, and staff that help create the magical music and atmosphere of Tanglewood.

First we spoke with the Conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, Keith Lockhart. Lockhart shared with us some memorable moments from his career with the Pops, which started in 1995. He spoke about the Tanglewood on Parade event taking place today and also gave a brief tutorial on how he starts conducting a performance.