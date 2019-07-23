Summer cocktails: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita and Gin & Green Tea Sour

Jessie-Sierra Ross, blogger at Straight to the Hips, Baby, taught us two new cocktails to try this summer.
Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces Anejo Tequila, such as Riazul Anejo
- 2 ounces fresh lime juice
- 1 1/2 ounces simple syrup*
- 1/2 ounce cointreau
- 1 fresh jalapeño pepper
- 1 cucumber
- Ice
Directions:
- *(simple syrup is 1 part sugar mixed with 1 part water, boiled to dissolve, then cooled)
- Begin by washing and drying the jalapeño pepper and cucumber. Peel half the cucumber and slice 4 pieces into 1/4 inch rounds. Slice 3 pieces of jalapeño (keeping the seeds) into 1/4 inch rounds. Reserve.
- In a shaker without ice, pour the simple syrup and add the sliced cucumber & jalapeño. Muddle everything into the simple syrup with a traditional muddler or, like me, make do with the handle of a ladle. Smash the cucumber and pepper as best you can, to release all of the juice and oils.
- Next, juice your limes.
- Add a large handful of ice to your shaker. Pour in the lime juice, cointreau, and tequila. Close the shaker and vigorously shake for 30 seconds to blend. The shaker should become frosted.
- Fill a large tumbler with ice and place a small sieve over the top. Strain the cocktail into the glass, catching any seeds or pulp.
- Garnish with several thinly cut rounds of cucumber & jalapeño pepper. Enjoy immediately!
- Note: The longer this drink sits, the spicier it gets, due to the oils in the jalapeño coming out. This is a make to order sort of cocktail!
Gin & Green Tea Sour
Directions:
- 1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 ounce simple syrup, store bought or homemade*
- 3 ounces green tea, fresh brewed & chilled
- 2 ounces Hendrick’s Gin
- 1/2 ounce St. Germain Elderflower Liquor
Ingredients:
- Place a handful of ice into a cocktail shaker.
- Add the above ingredients and shake vigorously until chilled and thoroughly mixed, about 30 seconds.
- Place a small strainer over a coupe glass or glass of your choice, and strain the cocktail into the glass. Enjoy immediately.