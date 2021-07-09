Summer corn farro salad

(Mass Appeal) – Farro is a type of grain that has somewhat of a nutty flavor and can be tricky to cook. But have no fear, Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here to show us how to use it in a delicious salad.

Ingredients:

2 ears corn, grilled

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups cooked farro

1 cup green beans, blanched

2 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbs. fresh basil, torn

¼ cup olive oil, plus 1 tbs. olive oil

2 tbs. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

4 oz. feta or mozzarella cheese

Optional: ¼ of red onion, sliced, 3 tbs. black olives

Directions:

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Drizzle corn with 1 tbs. olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Add the corn to the grill and cook turning occasionally until the corn starts to char. 6-8 minutes. Set the corn aside to cool. In a large bowl, whisk the remaining olive oil, vinegar, and Dijon mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Add the cooked farro, halved tomatoes, green beans, and parsley toss until coated. Cut the corn kernels off the cob and fold them into the salad mixture. Top with the torn basil and cheese. Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve.