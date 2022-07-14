(Mass Appeal) – The Captain Charles Leonard House is one of Agawam’s most recognizable landmarks and also one of its best-kept secrets. This nearly 220 year old building is on the National Register of Historic Places and holds a fundraiser each year that has a highly sought after ticket. Joining me now to talk more about this is Phil Kimball, good morning!

Event Details:

Friday, July 29th, from 6pm to 9pm

Rain or Shine

Must be 21+ to attend

663 Main Street in Agawam, at the Capt. Charles Leonard House

$45 per person includes BBQ and tastings

Ticket Available at Joey’s Deli & Market, McCarthy’s Liquors and by calling the House at 786-9421