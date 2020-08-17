Summer flavors sing in this corn and nectarine salad

(Mass Appeal) – It’s the best time of year to enjoy delicious summer produce and cookbook author Alana Chernila joined us with a lovely corn and nectarine salad that sums up the taste of summer.

Corn and Nectarine Salad

Ingredients

4 ears corn, kernels removed

2 ripe nectarines or peeled peaches, pitted and cut into bite-size pieces

1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions (2 to 3 scallions, using all the white parts and half the green ones)

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil or roughly chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (1 lime)

Instructions

Husk the corn, and then cut the kernels right into a serving bowl. (There’s a simple tool that removes kernels without slicing them that I keep around just for corn season, but you can also use a knife, taking care not to cut directly through all the kernels.) Be sure to catch the corn milk in the bowl as well. Add the nectarines, scallions, basil, salt, several grinds of pepper, and the jalapeño to the bowl with the corn. Drizzle the lime juice over the salad and stir gently to combine.