(MASS APPEAL) – Looking for a place where both the kids and adults can have fun? Look no further than Somers, Connecticut because there you can visit Sonny’s Place.

While there is plenty of activities for everyone, let’s take a closer look at what the adults can enjoy. General Manager Sarah Blais is here to share all the details.

Between go karts, mini golf, laser tag there is so much to do at Sonny’s Place and there really is something for everyone in the family. To talk about all the summer fun you can experience I am here with Aleceia Bilton, Assistant General Manager.

Creating a good work environment for its employees is important to Sonny’s Place. Here to talk about that experience is Chris MacPhail, Birthday Party Trainer.

When enjoying your day at Sonny’s Place, you’re bound to work up an appetite. Luckily, this summer brings a new and improved menu. I’m here with the Executive Chef Stanford Lebby to dive into the mouthwatering details.

Sonny’s Place is located 349 Main Street in Somers, CT. You can visit sonnysplace.com for more information or give them a call at (860) 763-5454.

Sponsored by: Sonny’s Place