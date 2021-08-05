Summer in Western MA isn’t complete without a trip to Tanglewood

(Mass Appeal) – We spent some time at the famed Tanglewood in Lenox, MA to hear how they have weathered the pandemic.

Dominique Kim, a flutist and Tanglewood Music Center Fellow shares her educational experiences, and we get to meet, bassoonist, Suzanne Nelson from the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The grounds of Tanglewood could be considered a botanical retreat so we learn from Grounds Manager Bruce Peeples about the work that goes into keeping the landscape pristine.

And to wrap up our visit, Director of Tanglewood, Tony Fogg, provided a picture of the current status of the venue along with plans for 2022 and beyond.