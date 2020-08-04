Summer reading suggestions for kids

(Mass Appeal) – Children’s Librarian Johanna Doulgass joined us today to talk about the importance of summer reading for kids. Douglass noted that this year, more than ever, summer reading is important. The “summer slide” can put kids behind but this year, we also have the ” spring slide” thanks to the pandemic.

Douglass said librarians can be great resources for parents who are looking to get children excited by books and shared some of her top recommendations by age group.

Doulgass added that it’s important to model good reading behavior your children as a way to encourage them to read more themselves.