The Spirit of Springfield is hosting fireworks at the newly renovated Riverfront Park on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks will light up the sky at 9:30 p.m., but the festivities begin at 6 p.m. with face painters, balloon artists, and more. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield, joined us in studio to tell us all the details.

For more information, visit www.spiritofspringfield.org.