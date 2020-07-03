Summer Safety Week: Caring for pets in the heat

(Mass Appeal) – Summer increases the chances of your pet getting overheated or sick due to the warmer weather. Compound that with the noise from July 4th fireworks and you’ve got one miserable pet! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society joined us today to share tips to keep your pet safe and comfortable.

When fireworks begin, you’ll want to move your pet into a bedroom and create some ambient noise with a fan or a TV. As for the heat, consider giving your pet a haircut – but not too short as the fur protects their skin from getting sunburned.

Finally, know the signs of an overheated pet – excessive drooling, panting and weakness are a few. Put cool towels around your pet and get them to vet hospital as soon as you can.