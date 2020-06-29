Summer Safety Week: Food safety tips for your summer barbecue

1  of  2
(Mass Appeal) – Food-borne illnesses rise with the temperatures and to keep everyone safe at your next barbecue, we asked Registered Dietitian Jennifer Belanger to share some food safety tips.

First, said Belanger, keep cooked food out no longer than one hour. Any longer than that and harmful bacteria starts to grow and you risk illness. Meats and especially starchy dishes are ones to keep a special eye on.

Next, make sure you don’t put cooked burgers on the same plate you brought the raw burgers out on. That can lead to cross contamination and then, illness unfortunately.

