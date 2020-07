(Mass Appeal) – There are a lot of activities to enjoy this summer, but it’s hard to discern what it safe and what is not. Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of the Infectious Diseases Division at Baystate Medical Center, shares his advice.

According to Dr. Paez, the beach is safe, however stay socially distant on the sand and don’t share beach toys or blankets with people outside your home.

Dr. Paez also says to use caution at playgrounds, which may not be cleaned on a regular basis.