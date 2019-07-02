Summer Safety Week: Pasta salad with ingredients that won’t easily spoil in the heat

Some foods can spoil quickly if left outside during a picnic or barbecue. Any dish with mayonnaise should never be left out for more than an hour. You should also store food in the shade, away from direct sunlight. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie shares her inspiration for Mix and Match pasta salads. It’s a great way to use up your extra produce and the dressing doesn’t contain mayonnaise so it will withstand some heat during outdoor entertaining.
Mix and Match Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 1-pound small cut whole wheat pasta or gluten free
- 1 ½ cups Summer Vegetables, cooked
- ¼ cup cheese of choice such as feta, goat cheese and mozzarella
- 3 tbs. chopped fresh herbs, basil, parsley and dill
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbs. white balsamic vinegar
- 2 tbs. local honey
- 3 tbs. Dijon mustard
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Optional: minced shallot
Directions:
In a large pot bring hot water to a boil and cook pasta 1-minute shy of package directions. While the pasta is boiling mix the dressing. In a small bowl whisk together the olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, local honey, Dijon mustard, shallot, salt and pepper. When the pasta is done and drained add the vegetables with the dressing stirring until well combined. Finish with chopped fresh herbs.