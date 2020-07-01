Summer Safety Week: Protecting your skin from the sun

(Mass Appeal) – Skin safety is very important and we’d be remiss not to talk about it during summer safety week. Dr. Stanley Glazer, dermatologist at New England Dermatology and Laser Center, joined us with lifesaving advice on sunscreen and skin protection.

Dr. Glazer mentioned that he prefers a mineral-based sunscreen that contains zinc. Mineral sunscreens don’t come in spray forms and tend to stay on a bit longer.

Dr. Glazer noted that it’s important to also protect your eyes and wear cover up while in the sun.