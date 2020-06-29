1  of  2
Summer Safety Week: What you need to know about heat-related illnesses

(Mass Appeal) – Everyone loves summer, but hand in hand with warm weather comes heat-related illnesses. Louise Cardellina, a physician’s assistant at American Family Care, joined us to talk about the prevention and some of the warning signs of hyperthermia.

According to Cardellina, heat exhaustion and stoke occur when external factors overwhelm the body’s heat regulation system; it can be life-threatening.

It’s important to avoid the sun, stay hydrated, and ask your doctor if certain medications can make you prone to dehydration. If you find yourself confused, agitated, or have a rapid heartbeat, please seek medical attention immediately.

