Summer sips: Easy drinks you can make at home

(Mass Appeal) – Summer means family, friends, and fun! And if you’re hosting a party, we’re going to help you take your beverage game to the next level. We recently chatted with Bar Manager Lori Via from 350 Grill, about three different drinks you can easily make at home…take a look!

Basil Martini

2 Shots of citrus vodka

Basil

2 tsp. simple syrup

1.5 whole lemons, juiced

Sangria Red

1 bottle of red wine

1 cup strawberry nectar

5 shots of blackberry or cherry brandy

Fresh fruit – your choice!

Make up to 48 hours ahead, leave in the fridge

Add prosecco floater

Sangria White

1 bottle white wine – avoid using Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand

1 cup peach nectar

5 shots of peach schnapps

Fresh fruit – your choice!

Make up to 48 hours ahead, leave in the fridge

Add prosecco floater

Margarita Regular

1.5 shots of white tequila

½ shot triple sec

1 whole fresh lime, juiced

Ice

Good quality sour mix

Margarita Strawberry

1.5 shots of white tequila

½ shot triple sec

1 whole fresh lime, juiced

Ice

Strawberry or any kind of nectar