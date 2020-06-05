1  of  2
Summer swimming safety tips keep in mind before heading out to the pool or beach

(Mass Appeal) – Summer’s here and that means it’s time to head out to the pool and beach! While swimming is a quintessential summer activity, it can also be dangerous. Kerry Cordis, aquatic director of the Greater Holyoke YMCA, joined us with useful safety tips.

Cordis said it’s important to have at least one water watcher in your party even when there are lifeguards on duty. Lifeguards could be watching up to 100 people, so it’s crucial to keep your eyes on your child.

Use flotation devices that are approved by the US Coast Guard and avoid inflatables that can deflate or pop off easily in the water. Also remind your children to take several breaks to avoid fatigue.

