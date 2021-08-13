Summer veggie pasta

(Mass Appeal) – The flavors of the season are in full swing at farmers’ markets and farm stands throughout the area! Here now to help us put some of the best local veggies to good use is our friend Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie.

Ingredients:

1-pound short cut pasta, (Use a lentil, pea or brown rice for gf)

3 ears corn, cut off the cob

1 cup yellow squash, chopped

1 ½ cups plum tomatoes, chopped

1 jalapeno, diced

¼ cup dry white wine

4 tbs. olive oil

¼ pecorino Romano or parmesan cheese

2 tbs. fresh chives, chopped

2 tbs. fresh basil, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large pot boil water to cook pasta. Once the water is boiling add 2 pinches of salt and the pasta. Cook pasta 2 minutes shy of the package directions. Before you drain the pasta reserve ¼ cup of the pasta water.

In a large skillet, on medium heat add 3 tbs. olive oil. Once heated add the yellow squash, corn, and jalapeno, sauté for 5 minutes until softened. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the diced plum tomatoes and cook for another 5 minutes. Deglaze the pan with ¼ cup white wine. Let the wine reduce about 1 minute, and add the cooked pasta to the hot pan. Toss cooked pasta, veggies, ¼ cup pecorino Romano, 2 tbs. chopped chives and reserved pasta water until well combined. Top with chopped basil and extra cheese if desired.

