Summertime blueberry crisp makes a great dessert

You can use fresh or frozen blueberries to make this flavorful crisp. Tinky Weisblat shows us how to prepare her “Rhapsody in Blue” blueberry crisp.

You can see Tinky in concert in a performance called, “Do It Again! A Gershwin Celebration” on Sunday, August 4th at 2 PM at the Federated Church in Charlemont. It’s a benefit for the Mohawk Trail Concerts. For more information, call 413-339-4747.

“Rhapsody in Blue” Blueberry Crisp

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert

Servings: 8

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 to 40 minutes

Ingredients:

6 cups blueberries

4 tablespoons tapioca (less if you want a juicy crisp)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup uncooked oatmeal

1/2 cup flour, scant

1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1/3 cup white sugar

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) sweet butter

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine the berries, tapioca, and lemon juice in a large casserole dish. Allow them to sit for 10 to 15 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining dry ingredients, and cut the butter into them until the mixture is crumbly. Smooth it on top of the berry mixture, covering it completely. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes–or a bit longer if your berries are very juicy.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic

Heart Healthy

High Fiber

Low Calorie

Low Carbohydrate

Low Cholesterol

Low Fat

Low Sodium

Vegan

*Vegetarian