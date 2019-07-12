Sunderland opens it’s brand new Riverside Park

Sara Snyder and Nancy Pick, from the town of Sunderland, got us ready for the opening of Sunderland Riverside Park.

NAME OF EVENT: Sunderland Riverside Park Opening Celebration

DATES & TIMES: Saturday, July 13, 9am-9pm

ADDRESS: 20 School Street, Sunderland, MA 01375

ABOUT THE EVENT:

The Town of Sunderland is celebrating its new recreational park on the Connecticut River by hosting a day of FREE activities, games, guided walks, music, and fun for all ages. Activities include a group paddle on the Connecticut, a fishing clinic, a Native American history walk, a concert of River Songs, kids’ carnival activities, and an evening concert by the Nields. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs!”