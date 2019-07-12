Sunderland opens it’s brand new Riverside Park

Breaking News
Mass Appeal

Sara Snyder and Nancy Pick, from the town of Sunderland, got us ready for the opening of Sunderland Riverside Park.

NAME OF EVENT: Sunderland Riverside Park Opening Celebration
DATES & TIMES: Saturday, July 13, 9am-9pm

ADDRESS: 20 School Street, Sunderland, MA 01375

ABOUT THE EVENT:
The Town of Sunderland is celebrating its new recreational park on the Connecticut River by hosting a day of FREE activities, games, guided walks, music, and fun for all ages. Activities include a group paddle on the Connecticut, a fishing clinic, a Native American history walk, a concert of River Songs, kids’ carnival activities, and an evening concert by the Nields. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs!”

