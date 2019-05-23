Support cancer survivors at Relay for Life events in our community

The Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to help save lives from cancer. You can help the cause locally at events happening soon across our communities. Volunteers Madelyn Breen and Paul McGrath join us with more information.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe. Participants celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Dollars raised through Relay For Life participants allow the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking research, provide free rides to cancer patients at risk of missing lifesaving treatments, be there 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through our free helpline, and so much more.

Local dates:

Relay For Life of Quaboag Valley May 31-June 1, 2019

Relay For Life of Ludlow June 1, 2019

Relay For Life of Franklin County June 7-8, 2019

Relay For Life of Greater Springfield June 8, 2019

Relay For Life of Hampshire County June 14-15, 2019

Relay For Life of Berkshire County June 21-22, 2019

For more information, please visit www.RelayForLife.org or call 1-800-227-2345.