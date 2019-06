This Saturday the March of Dimes is hosting March for Babies at Stanley Park in Westfield. March for Babies is a 2 mile walk that brings together families and people who share a common goal: to support the important work the March of Dimes is doing to improve healthcare for moms and their newborns. It’s not too late to sign up and participate… and the weather looks great! For more information, please visit MarchForBabies.org .