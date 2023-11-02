(Mass Appel) – From birth to adulthood, people with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, and autism need outlets and resources to learn, grow and have fun. That’s where Pathlight comes in and they have an exciting dance competition coming up where you’re invited to join in on the fun to support their mission.

Here with all the details are Ashley Kohl, Dance Instructor at the Ohana School of Performing Arts, Mary Zagula, Development, Communication, and Recruitment Coordinator at Pathlight, and Ronnie Street, a Pathlight dancer.