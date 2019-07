Pedal Thru Youth, a local non-profit that provides bicycles and helmets to local, low income children, is hosting its annual fundraiser on Sunday, August 11.

Bob “The Bike Man” Charland and Holyoke Police Officer Emil Morales joined us to talk about the event and how it supports this special organization.

The event includes food, music, bounce houses, a dunk tank, and a tug of war between area first responders. For more information on tickets, visit www.pedalthruyouth.org.