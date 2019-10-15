Support Shriners “Love to the Rescue” Radiothon for children

(Mass Appeal) – Shriners Hospitals have helped well over a million children throughout the country. You can help support their mission of providing top quality pediatric care at the 8th annual “Love to the Rescue” Radiothon. Chris Zito and Kera Burke from Mix 93.1 and Peter Martins from Dunkin’ join us with the details.

Tune in to MIX 93-1 or NewsRadio 560 WHYN on October 17 and 18, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., on air or on the iHeartRadio app, to hear inspiring patient stories and interviews with friends of the hospital.



Lead Sponsor Dunkin’ will present the hospital with a $20,000 donation to kick off the Radiothon on Thursday morning and will sponsor multiple Dunkin’ Matching Gift Hours through the Radiothon (the first one is at 8 AM on Thursday)!

Since 2012, local Dunkin’ franchisees have donated $197,370 to Shriners. Franchisee Peter Martins has his own personal connection to the hospital, where his daughter recently underwent treatment for a broken arm.

To make a donation during the Radiothon, please call 413-314-6000 or 844-350-9698 or visit: http://lovetotherescueradiothon.org