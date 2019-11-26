Support the Boys & Girls Club at the 19th Annual Festival of Trees

(Mass Appeal) – Celebrate the holidays and help children at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club’s 19th Annual Festival of Trees. Here to tell us more is Jen Ducharme.

The Festival of Trees is located at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. Trees donated and decorated by businesses, civic and social organizations, schools, hospitals, families and individuals are raffled off at the conclusion of the event. Try your luck at winning your favorite! All proceeds of the event will help us to continue our 128 years of charitable work by providing children in the community with hope, opportunity, and a safe place to learn and grow.

The event happens from November 29-December 15. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Wednesday: 11:00AM-5:00PM; Thursday: 11:00AM-8:00PM; Friday & Saturday: 10:00AM-8:00PM; Sunday: 10:00AM-5:00PM

For more information, visit www.sbgc.org/fot