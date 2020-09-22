Support the Fragile X Foundation in the virtual X Strides event this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – The Fragile X Foundation is taking one of its fundraisers virtual this weekend. Denise Devine of the Western Massachusetts Fragile X Chapter joined us with the details.

Fragile X is a genetic disorder that looks a lot like autism, Devine explained. She noted that a X Strides, a big event to support Fragile X, is taking place this weekend virtually. People can run or walk for the syndrome and take a photo to share with the community.

Devine herself is taking on a 20 mile bike ride, 10 mile kayak, and then a 10 mile walk this weekend. To learn more and support this cause, visit FragileX.org .