(Mass Appeal) – Come out and support Valley Educational Associates at the upcoming Cider 5K! Maggie Ducheney and Anthony Frogameni joined us to talk about the programs its supports and what to expect race day.

According to Frogameni, the 5K supports some of the Valley Educational Associates key programs like vocational services and supported employment.

It’s not too late to sign up for the run, which is picturesque and flat and includes a kid’s fun run. The race takes place on Saturday, November 2 and check-in begins at 10 a.m. It takes place at the Ashley Reservoir, 250 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke. Visit valleyeducational.org/ .