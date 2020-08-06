Support women in cancer research at the ResearcHERS Celebration online event

(Mass Appeal) – Now more than ever, it’s important to support cancer research. Funding has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer is a new campaign from the American Cancer Society that empowers women to fundraise in support of women-led cancer research. Nicole Kuhnly is an American Cancer Society ResearcHERS Ambassador and she joins us with more.

ResearcHERS Celebration is an online event taking place on Friday, August 14th. It is free with donations accepted. Log on at 8:30 AM to get ready for the 9 AM Celebration.

Registration is required. sign up online at Link to register for the Celebration that can be put up on your website: https://bit.ly/30oZL8g.