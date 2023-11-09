(Mass Appeal) – Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and what they do for our communities. They’re also a great spot to start that holiday shopping! The Sphere Northampton works to put women and nonbinary-owned businesses on the map and they’re doing that ahead of the holiday season. To share how you can support these hard-working individuals are two Sphere members Danielle Amodeo, the founder and owner of The Arts Equity Group, and Becca King, the founder and owner of Aurora Small Business Consulting.