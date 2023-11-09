(Mass Appeal) – Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and what they do for our communities. They’re also a great spot to start that holiday shopping! The Sphere Northampton works to put women and nonbinary-owned businesses on the map and they’re doing that ahead of the holiday season. To share how you can support these hard-working individuals are two Sphere members Danielle Amodeo, the founder and owner of The Arts Equity Group, and Becca King, the founder and owner of Aurora Small Business Consulting.
Support women/nonbinary-owned businesses this holiday season
Kayla Hevey
