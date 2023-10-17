(MASS APPEAL) – The Springfield Ballers organization offers youth and families in the low-income Greater Springfield communities affordable sports opportunities and their annual Ballers Ball is right around the corner! I am joined by Springfield Ballers Board Members; Thomas Devane and Jennifer Wallace-Johnson, to learn more about the organization and their upcoming event.

Springfield Ballers Ball

On Saturday, November 18th the Springfield Ballers organization is hosting their 3rd annual Ballers Ball at the Sheraton Hotel in Springfield. The evening begins at 6:00pm and will feature dinner, dancing, raffles, and a silent auction.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit springfieldballers.com

Sponsored by: Helix Human Services