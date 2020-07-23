Supporting families who have experienced the devastating loss of a child

(Mass Appeal) – July is National Bereaved Parents Awareness Month. It can be difficult to know how to help a friend or loved one through the loss of a child or an unborn baby. Crystal Taylor founded Faiths Wings after suffering her own loss, and she joins us with her advice.

Even if you don’t know the right words to say, it’s important to acknowledge the loss and offer support. Continue that support as months go by so your loved ones know that their child wasn’t forgotten. Consider taking part in memorial events to honor the child or unborn baby. You can learn more at http://www.faithswings.com/.