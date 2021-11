BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Pittsfield man pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court in Springfield to failing to register as a sex offender.

Jarrett Woodruff, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender before U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni who scheduled sentencing for March 14, 2022. Woodruff was charged in November 2020.