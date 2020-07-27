Surviving a dangerous rip current

(Mass Appeal) – Rip currents can turn a fun day at the beach into a frightening and dangerous one in just seconds. Red Cross Certified Lifeguard Instructor Nathanael Padgett joined us from Rocky Neck State Park in Connecticut, to talk about what to do if you are caught in a rip current.

Padgett said that if you find yourself caught in a rip current, it’s best not to fight it and exhaust yourself. Instead swim parallel to the shore.

If you have a little one with you, it might be best to let the current take you and signal to the lifeguard to come and rescue you. Concentrate on conserving your energy and keeping yourself and your child afloat.