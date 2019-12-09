Surviving the Holidays: Share family time with a good book

(Mass Appeal) – As our “Surviving the Holidays” week continues, we look at the importance of taking an occasional pause amidst the hustle of the Christmas season. One great way is to settle down with a good book. You can also make reading a part of your family’s holiday routine. Laurie Flynn from Link to Libraries has more.

Reading is a luxury not all children have. Link to Libraries volunteer Sue Spiry shares her experiences reading to children of all ages.

Link to Libraries is trying to foster a love of reading both through their volunteer program, now 200+ members strong and through donated books. They’ve donated 38,000 books to area children!