Surviving the Holidays Week: Organizational tips to save you time

(Mass Appeal) – The holidays are a busy time of year, but some pre-planning and preparation, you can save yourself a lot of time and stress. Here with advice is Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman, owner of The Clutter Doctor, Inc.

Plan for the Holiday

Create a shopping checklist

Search Internet and catalogues for ideas

Look at store websites for coupons and inventory

Don’t stress over your holiday card, any time is fine

Make a portable wrapping paper station by using an under the bed bin. Have smaller bins inside to hold supplies

Wrap often so you’re not up late on Christmas Eve

Place recipient’s initials on the bottom of the package in case the card gets lost

Prepare for your Party

Prepare a list of things you need to do

Keep your decorating simple to save time

Have your kids punch holes in cards and string them up

Stock up on pantry essentials like crackers and nuts, baking and paper goods

Consider purchasing frozen appetizers to have on hand

Create a mini bar ahead of time and keep it stocked

Only clean those areas of your home that will be used

Pack it Away